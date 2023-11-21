Call center agent, 2 others nabbed in Bohol buy-bust 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Because of reports from concerned citizens, a 23-year-old call center agent, who is accused of being a drug den maintainer, and two others were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Monday afternoon, November 20, 2023.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the anti-illegal drugs operation stemmed from information given by concerned citizens about suspicious activity in the community.

Authorities raided an alleged drug den in Purok 3, Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City, Bohol at around 1:05 p.m. on Monday.

Operatives dismantled the alleged drug den and nabbed the subject of the operation, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Michael B. Sta. Catalina.

Catalina, who works as a call center agent, is accused of being the drug den maintainer.

Also arrested were two other persons identified as 24-year-old Joshua Antique, a wristwatch technician; and 30-year-old Mike Pagatpat Lunasin, a lending collector.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the the case buildup spanned for almost a month before the operation was conducted.

She also said that Catalina can dispose around 5 grams of illegal drugs per week based on their investigation.

Operatives seized from the alleged suspects 4 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams with an estimated market value of P74,800.

They also confiscated buy-bust money, one smart phone, and various drug paraphernalia during the buy-bust.

The agency stated that the seized pieces of drug evidence will be submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

The suspects are in the custody of authorities pending for the filing of appropriate charges against them.

According to PDEA-7, charges of possession of illegal drugs, selling illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, visiting a drug den, and maintaining a drug den of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was conducted by combined elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, Philippine National Police (PNP) Bohol Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA), Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN 7), and Tagbilaran City Police Station.

