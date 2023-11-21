CIT-U and DLSU unite for SDG-Driven development in Cebu City

Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) and De La Salle University (DLSU) have embarked on a landmark collaboration for sustainable growth in Cebu City. Sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 15, 2023, this alliance aims to champion the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the region, inviting diverse contributors to this crucial mission.

This partnership was initially sparked by a conversation between Engr. Richard S. Maghanoy, CEO of iSkin MEDSPA, Beverly Hills, a CIT University alumnus now based in California, and Mr. Robert Dumaual, a New York-based Filipino-American community advocate. These conversations reflect their shared commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

At the MOU signing, CIT University President Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor, who traveled to Manila for this pivotal event, emphasized the transformative potential of this joint venture: “Today, we are not just celebrating a partnership; we are fostering a collaboration that promises to reshape and energize our approach towards sustainable development in Cebu City. This collaboration will enable us to engage more effectively with local government units, national government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, and development partners.”

Engr. Maghanoy witnessed the ceremony virtually from California, while Mr. Dumaual watched the event live from New York.

Br. Bernard S. Oca, FSC, President of DLSU, echoed the significance of universities in tackling global challenges: “The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals outline the critical development challenges that require active participation from all sectors, including universities. As knowledge generators and community engagers, universities like DLSU and CIT-U are in a unique and vital position to contribute significantly to these goals.”

The initiative for this partnership was taken by DLSU through Mr. Dumaual’s professor, Dr. Francisco Magno of the SDG City Lab, reaching out to Engr. Villamor, a fellow DLSU alumnus.

The partnership represents a strategic convergence of resources and expertise from both universities. “Our joint efforts will focus on research, capacity building, and the development of sustainable solutions that are tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities in our region,” noted Engr. Villamor.

Br. Oca further detailed the collaboration: “Dubbed the SDG City, the DLSU initiative seeks to contribute to achieving the SDGs by serving as a knowledge and collaborative hub for local governments, universities, MSMEs, citizens, and other actors to come together to look for sustainable development solutions.”

Also present at the MOU signing were CIT-U Vice President for Administration Mr. John Gregory B. Escario, Director for MIS and External Affairs Dr. Larmie S. Feliscuzo, and the rest of CIT-U’s Academic and Administrative officials.

The SDGs are crucial for addressing key global issues, and their implementation is particularly vital in urban settings like Cebu City, where rapid urbanization and environmental challenges are prominent. The partnership between CIT-U and DLSU is a significant move towards embedding these goals into Cebu City’s growth strategy. This collaboration focuses on integrating SDGs into education, fostering research for local sustainability challenges, and enhancing community engagement to develop solutions tailored to Cebu’s unique context.

This alliance represents a new, integrated approach to sustainability in Cebu City, combining academic initiatives with practical community involvement. The partnership aims to influence local policies and practices, driving Cebu towards a future that balances economic development with environmental conservation and social equity, exemplifying a model for sustainable urban development.

For additional details about this partnership and its initiatives, contact Ms. Rafaeliza P. Diano, Director of Marketing at CIT University.

