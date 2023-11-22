Celebrate the Joy of Christmas at Duros Land Properties Inc.’s “Pasko sa Woodlands”

This holiday season, Duros Land Properties Inc. invites you to experience the magic and joy of Christmas in a unique and enchanting way. From November 18 to December 30, 2023, The Woodlands, one of Cebu’s premier real estate developments, became a festive haven with the first-ever “Pasko sa Woodlands.” This month-long celebration is not just an event; it’s a vibrant tapestry of community, culture, and cheer, weaving together the true spirit of the Yuletide season.

A Festive Fusion at The Woodlands

As the festive season approaches, the serene avenues of The Woodlands, a gem in Cebu’s crown, are preparing to transform into a wonderland of joy and community spirit. Envision a place where the crisp scent of pine and the melodic sounds of Christmas carols will fill the air. This awaits you at “Pasko sa Woodlands,” a celebration.

Picture yourself wandering through the lush greenery of The Woodlands during the Bonsai Fest 2023. This verdant exhibition, set to showcase miniature masterpieces, is not just an exhibition; it’s a journey through the art of patience and creativity. With its intricate and delicate design, each bonsai is poised to tell a story of dedication and finesse, a reflection of the artisans’ devotion.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the Feathered Wonders event. This celebration will be a vivid display of nature’s beauty, featuring an array of exotic birds. Their presence will add a kaleidoscope of colors to The Woodlands’ picturesque landscape. The chirps and songs of these feathered friends are expected to blend seamlessly with the festive atmosphere, creating a symphony of joy and freedom.

The Pop-Up at The Woodlands promises to be the heartbeat of the celebration. Envision a space where the aromas of local and international cuisines mingle in the air, offering a feast for the senses. Artisans from around the region will display their crafts, each piece a story woven into the rich cultural tapestry of Cebu. This bustling marketplace aims to be more than just a shopping destination; it’s set to be a place where stories, laughter, and friendships are born and nurtured.

Exclusive Holiday Promos at One Tectona Hotel

Adding to the festive cheer, One Tectona Hotel, nestled within The Woodlands, offers exclusive holiday promotions. Imagine unwinding in the luxurious comfort of the hotel with the November Weekday Promo at PHP 3,400 or the November Weekend Promo at PHP 3,900. For those seeking a wellness retreat, the Weekend Wellness Promo at PHP 7,000 for a minimum of two nights (PHP 3,500/night) is a perfect escape.

Golf enthusiasts can revel in the exclusive Golf Packages, available for solo players and pairs, offering an unparalleled golfing experience amidst the lush greens of The Woodlands.

For the adventurous at heart, the Stay and Explore packages, ranging from PHP 10,300 to PHP 17,900, include room accommodation and a pass to the mesmerizing Cebu Safari, promising an unforgettable escapade.

Embracing Community and Celebration

“Pasko sa Woodlands” manifests community and togetherness. It’s where families, friends, and even strangers come together, united by the warmth and joy of the season. This celebration highlights the beauty of Yati, Liloan, and the northern part of Cebu province. It showcases The Woodlands as a top destination that embodies the essence of a vibrant community.

Duros Land Properties Inc. invites you to be part of this extraordinary celebration. There’s something for everyone, whether through the enchantment of the bonsai, the melody of birds, the allure of artisan crafts, or the comfort of luxurious stays.

For more details about the events, contact 09205096832. Visit The Woodlands and celebrate the most beautiful time of the year with unforgettable experiences and memories worth looking back on!

