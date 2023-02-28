Duros Land Properties Inc. soft launches One Tectona premium condotel and business center

After years in the making, Duros Land Properties Inc. (DLPI) is proud to finally welcome everyone to the first condotel and business center in northern Cebu, embodied by One Tectona.

Cebu’s leading homegrown real estate developer soft-launched the premium development last February 24, 2023, in Barangay Yati, Liloan in northern Cebu.

DLPI and Duros Hotel Inc. President Fe Barino, Duros Group of Companies Chairman Rafaelito Barino, Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco, Department of Tourism Undersecretary Atty. Mae Ellaine Bathan, and the Duros Group Board of Directors, spearheaded the launching ceremony.

One Tectona is Liloan’s first high-rise building and premium condominium hotel—a pioneering effort to establish the municipality as a retirement hub and a moderately-paced business hub.

According to Mr. and Mrs. Barino, One Tectona is not only a hotel but a business community. The property has been designed to seamlessly integrate residential units with a business center and hotel, combining the One Tectona Residences, One Tectona Business Center, and One Tectona Hotel under one roof.







To offer a unique abode and getaway destination away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the condotel development and flagship project of DLPI is strategically located on a 10-hectare residential development in Barangay Yati, Liloan.

The 14-storey premium development offers residential and commercial amenities for local and foreign guests and homeowners. It has 100 rooms, a business center, and residential condo units providing a wide array of indoor, outdoor and offsite leisure facilities.

The residential units of One Tectona come with private balconies offering comfort and a stunning natural view of blue and forested hills. Not just that; the condominium complex also comes with restaurants, coffee shops, a sports bar, a clubhouse with an infinity pool, an outdoor gym, a spa in the woods, function halls, a yoga and meditation area, a golf academy and alfresco dining, to name a few.















Meanwhile, the business center suits enterprises looking for workplaces away from the busy urban life but still with Cebu’s growth hub. One Tectona’s office spaces flex its ability to accommodate small to medium companies’ events.

Aside from the exceptional condotel, amenities and facilities, One Tectona Hotel guests and homeowners will also experience a full Par-72, 18-Hole Golf Course at the Liloan Gold and Leisure Estate.

During the launching ceremony, DLPI also showcased more exciting projects in the pipeline for Liloan. To know more information about One Tectona Hotel and DLPI’s upcoming projects., contact 0917 301 3821 or [email protected]. You may also visit www.durosland.com or their Facebook page.