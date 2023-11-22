Call center agent in Cebu nabbed for threatening to display tarpaulins with naked photos of ex-girlfriend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Cebu City arrested a man who works as a call center agent for allegedly blackmailing his ex-girlfriend, threatening her with tarpaulins showing her naked body and conversations with another man.

The arrested person was a 32-year-old call canter agent who goes by the alias “Dodong” and lives in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

Dodong was apprehended by agents of the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU 7) during an entrapment operation on Saturday evening, November 18, 2023.

The arrested suspect allegedly made two tarpaulins that were intended to blackmail his ex-girlfriend.

The tarpaulins showed naked pictures of the woman and her conversations with her alleged lover, which Dodong took from the woman’s cellphone.

In the middle of each tarpaulin, the word “CHEATER” was written in a big red font.

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, Dodong admitted to having the tarpaulins made after the woman decided to break off their relationship.

The couple has reportedly been living together and has a child.

Dodong, who did not agree with the girl’s decision, allegedly made a plan to expose the girl and to blackmail her in order to get back together.

He said that he was planning to display one of the tarpaulins at the Cebu IT Park, where they both worked, and one in a basketball court near the the woman’s residence.

This prompted the victim to ask for assistance from RACU-7, which immediately conducted an operation to prevent the suspect’s plans.

During the operation, operatives seized from Dodong’s possession the two tarpaulins he had made for the attempted blackmail.

As of this writing, Dodong is detained at the custodial facility of the Guadalupe Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

He will likely be facing charges of violating Article 286 or Grave Coercion in relation to the Anti-Violence against Women and Children Act of 2004, and Republic Act 9955 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 in relation to the Section 6 of the Republic Act 10176 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

