Brgy. Tisa fire claims lives of 4 kids

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 23,2023 - 07:42 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – A fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio Upper Capaculan, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on early Thursday morning, November 23, 2023, claimed the lives of four children, fire officials confirmed.

As of this writing, four persons have been confirmed to have died, all of whom are children. They are aged 11 months, 1 year old, 6 years old, and 10 years old.

Two persons were also reported to have been injured from the incident. The injured persons were identified as 30-year-old Pristine Cabornay and 31-year-old Gelou Cabornay. Both victims suffered first-degree burns.

The fire broke out at 5:51 a.m. and was raised to the first alarm at 5:55 a.m. Firefighters declared fire out at 6:15 a.m.

In response to the fire alarm, a total of 36 fire trucks rushed to the area to provide assistance.

The blaze allegedly started from a house owned by Gemma Cabornay.

According to the Cebu City Fire Station, a total of 7 houses were affected by the fire: 5 were totally burned and 2 were partially burned.

A total of 10 families or 30 individuals were affected, the initial report said.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates)

