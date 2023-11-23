DOJ working closely with Interpol to repatriate Teves to PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently working on a notice with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to bring expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves back to the Philippines.

Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla said they have to give the warrant to the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) to enter Teves as a wanted person.

“Ang isa kasi sa winowork out namin ngayon ang Interpol notice nilalakad natin ngayon. Interpol red notice kasi designated terrorist eh, yong warrant na lang ang kinailangang ilabas namin for PCTC to enter to the record the wanted status of Mr. Teves,” Remulla said in a press conference.

(We are working on an Interpol red notice because Teves is a designated terrorist. Only the warrant is needed for the PCTC to enter the wanted status of Mr. Teves.)

According to the Interpol, a Red Notice will request law enforcement units nationwide to “locate and arrest a person who is pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.” but is not an international arrest warrant.

In July, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves, who was allegedly involved in the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in March, as a terrorist.

Teves has denied the accusations.

Meanwhile in September, the Manila Regional Trial Court issued an e-warrant of arrest against Teves and three others.

Remulla earlier said that he will request Timor-Leste to turn over Teves, and has brought up the issue during the visit of Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta from November 8 to 10.

