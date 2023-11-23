Entertainment Life!

Kendra Kramer finally meets ‘lookalike’ Catriona Gray: ‘What a dream’

By: November 23, 2023
Kendra Kramer and Catriona Gray.

Kendra Kramer and Catriona Gray. Image: Instagram/@kramer.kendra

Kendra Kramer met for the first time Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray during a recent brand event, and fans could not help but point out the resemblance between the two.

Kendra and Gray were all smiles, standing beside each other while posing for a photo, as seen on Kendra’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“So pretty, so humble!” the 14-year-old Kendra said of the beauty queen. “So happy to finally meet Catriona Gray at the Dior event. Epitome of a Miss Universe!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clair Kendra Kramer (@kramer.kendra)

In a separate Instagram Story, Kendra gushed over meeting Gray and said, “What a dream.” Gray, in response, described Kendra as “the sweetest” and looked forward to meeting her again.

Kendra Kramer

Image: Instagram/@kramer.kendra

Kendra Kramer

Image: Instagram/@catriona_gray

Kendra Kramer

Image: Instagram/@kramer.kendra

The comments section was then filled with compliments for the two as netizens agreed with Kendra’s dad, Doug Kramer, who said that the young model and Gray “look like sisters.” Some fans also noted that Kendra could be the “future Miss Universe.”

Kendra Kramer

Image: Instagram/@kramer.kendra

Kendra Kramer

Image: Instagram/@kramer.kendra

Kendra Kramer

Image: Instagram/@kramer.kendra

Kendra Kramer

Image: Instagram/@kramer.kendra

Kendra is the eldest among the three children of Doug and his wife, actress Cheska Garcia-Kramer. Kendra’s siblings are Scarlett and Gavin.

