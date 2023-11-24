Charges filed against policeman’s killers and two accomplices

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have filed charges against the two suspects, who allegedly murdered a policeman, and the two barangay tanods who allegedly helped them escape from police by giving them a ride a barangay vehicle.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has filed charges of murder against Atong Rafols alias “Atong” and Ramil Salazar alias “Namol” for the death of Police Corporal Ryan Languido Baculi.

Charges against barangay tanods also filed

Meanwhile, the two barangay tanods who allegedly helped them escape have been charged with accessory to the crime and obstruction of justice.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the charges were filed at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

“Ang atong Cebu City Police Office nag-refer na og mga complaints of murder against the two suspects involved. Then we have also referred complaints for being accessory to the crime as well as obstruction of justice, katong na-identify na mga nitabang sa pag-facilitate sa pag-escape sa duha ka suspects,” he said.

(Our Cebu City Police Office has already referred the complaints of murder against the two suspects involved. Then we have also referred complaints for being an accessory to the crime as well as obstruction of justice, those who were identified who helped facilitate the escape of the two suspects.)

Arrest warrants

Police will now be waiting for the issuance of a warrants of arrest against the four alleged suspects after the charges were filed against them.

It can be recalled that Baculi was killed during a buy-bust operation that turned into an armed encounter in Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City on November 15.

When the alleged suspects noticed the presence of police, one individual fired shots at Baculi who did not make it to the hospital.

Pelare said that they received reports that the suspects allegedly sought the assistance of two tanods from Barangay Inayawan who helped them escape from responding officers.

After they validated the report and obtained the pieces of evidence, it was found that the two tanods committed a violation of the law for aiding in the escape of the suspects.

Other personalities eyed

According to Pelare, the investigators are considering other personalities believed to have also conspired to assist in the escape.

He siad that the local government unit in Barangay Inayawan had assured police that they would be cooperating with the investigation.

“We are very thankful. As we’ve mentioned, among nareceive ang ilang assurance nga motabang sa investigation. Sa pagkakaron, naka-gather na ta og sufficient evidence para marefer nato ang complaints against these persons,” he said.

(We are very thankful. As we’ve mentioned, we received their assurance that they would help in the investigation. For now, we already gathered sufficient evidence so that we can refer the complaints against these persons.)

A week after the shooting that claimed his life, Baculi was buried at the Triumphant Cross Memorial Park in Carcar City on Wednesday, November 22.

The policeman was laid to rest in the presence of his family, friends, and colleagues.

Hot-pursuit operations

Even after the victim’s burial, Pelare assured that their hot-pursuit operation against the two gun-for-hire personalities remain relentless and unstoppable.

“Di sad pupwede nga magpapressure mi sa clamor sa public nga modakop bisag wala pa may information. As I’ve mentioned, pareha ra tag gusto nga makadeliver og justice aning pagkamatay sa atong pulis. But I would like also to remind everyone that what we are confronting here are not ordinary criminals,” he added.

(We cannot also say that we will let ourselves be pressured by the clamor of the public to arrest the suspects even if we still have no information. As I’ve mentioned, we have the same goals to deliver justice for the killing of our policeman. But I would like also to remind everyone that what we are confronting here are not ordinary criminals.)

Pelare assured that justice for Baculi would be served soon and that the perpetrators would be locked behind bars.

P100,000 reward offered

“So we will take it one day at a time. But the assurance that we are giving to the people of Central Visayas especially to the family of Police Corporal Ryan Baculi — Justice will be served. It will not be long when justice will be served. And we will not stop here in PRO-7 until we can deliver justice to the family of the victim,” he said.

For individuals who might have any information on the whereabouts of Rafols and Salazar, a total of P100,000 has been offered as a reward by two private individuals.

Pelare said that they would be thankful and that this would help motivate the public to report to police any information they might have.

Police: Charges filed but give us ample time

He also pleaded to the public to give ample time for police personnel to do their job and deliver the justice for the death of Baculi.

“Kining pagkamatay ni Police Corporal Ryan Baculi, dili lang ni pagkawala sa usa ka pulis ug membro sa PNP. Ang tibuok nasod nawad-an og usa ka isog, usa ka highly-motivated, ug usa ka police officer nga naa gyuy drive motrabaho,” added Pelare.

This death of Police Corporal Ryan Baculi, this is not just the loss of one policeman and member of the PNP. The whole nation lost one brave, highly-motivated and one police officer who have a drive to work.)

