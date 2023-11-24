Shabu worth P10.2M seized from Lapu-Lapu City HVI

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Shabu weighing about 1.5 kilograms with an estimated value of P10.2 million, were seized from a 46-year-old high-value individual (HVI) in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, during a buy-bust operation on Friday afternoon, November 24.

The suspect, identified as alias “Andy Boy” (real name withheld pending filing of the case), a resident of the same barangay, was a detainee for 11 years in Muntinlupa for a drug case and was released in 2016 after serving his sentence.

Aside from shabu, the police also recovered a firearm with five pieces of ammunition from the suspect.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, the spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), revealed that Andy Boy returned to distributing shabu and other illegal activities with his supplier allegedly a detainee in one of the city jails in Cebu.

The suspect can reportedly dispose of about one kilo of shabu every week.

“Ang iyang transaction is tri-cities — kining Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, Mandaue,” Torres said.

Police are conducting further investigation to identify other shabu suppliers of the suspect.

Meanwhile, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who went to the area, lauded the police for another successful anti-drug operation, and he plans to give them incentives.



“Wala gyuy luna ang ilegal nga drugas o shabu sa siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu. Mao nang ang atong kapulisan, sa buwan lang sa Nobyembre, ubay-ubay gyud ang atong nasikop, nasakmit nila nga ginadiling drugas,” Chan said.

Chan also promised to continue to give support to LCPO to strengthen their police operations and capabilities.

