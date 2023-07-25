Lapu-Lapu drug bust: Police send ex-convict to jail for third time; P714,000 shabu seized

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A former convict, who has been arrested and released after serving time for illegal drugs twice, will be locked in jail for the third time.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said that Joel Good Ybanez, 48, was arrested and detained after he was caught with 105 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Monday, July 24, in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

Twice jailed, released

Lim said that Ybañez had been arrested for illegal drugs in 2016 and was released after serving time in jail.

He was again arrested in 2019 for illegal drugs and was just released later.

Lim described Ybanez as a high value individual.

Bankal buy-bust

He said that investigation showed that LCPO policemen conducted a buy-bust operation at 11:50 p.m. of July 24, in Barangay Bankal against Ybanez of Sitio Tribu, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police arrested Ybanez after the drug transaction was done and they confiscated 105 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect.

Lim said that the confiscated suspected shabu had a market value of P714,000.

Lapu-Lapu cops commended

Lim also commeded in a statement the collaborative efforts of the policemen as they continuously display their commitment to keep the community safe.

“Police force will remain relentless and active on its comprehensive operations towards a cleansed and safer community across the city,” Lim said.

Ybanez was detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Lim said that the suspect would be facing possession and selling of illegal drug charges.

