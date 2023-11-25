Pagasa: 3 weather systems to bring rains to country

MANILA, Philippines — Pagasa said on Friday that three weather systems are expected to prevail, potentially bringing rain to most parts of the country.

The northeast monsoon or amihan, the shear line, and easterlies joined forces in bringing wet weather nationwide, according to Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Makakaranas pa din tayo ng kalat kalat na pag-ulan at kasamang thunderstorm, dulot po ‘yan ng northeast monsoon o amihan, shearline at easterlies,” Aurelio said in a public weather forecast.

(We will experience scattered rains with thunderstorms due to northeast monsoon, shearline, and easterlies.)

Aurelio said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are set to be experienced in Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol Region, Aklan, Capiz, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental due to shearline and easterlies.

Amihan is expected to bring cloudy skies with light rains in Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Quirino, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are also seen in Ilocos Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley due to the same weather system, according to Aurelio.

On the other hand, he said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Amihan refers to the cold winds blowing from Siberia, while easterlies means the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, Pagasa said.

The shear line is the convergence of cold and warm winds.

Meanwhile, Pagasa raises a gale warning in the seaboards of Batanes Ilocos Norte and the Northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

These areas are expected to have rough to very rough seas with 2.8 to 4.5 meters of waves.

“Warnings are for sea areas within 30 nautical miles from the coast. Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts (including all motor bancas of any type or tonnage),” Pagasa said in its advisory.

