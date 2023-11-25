Anne Curtis to rock California with ‘Luv-Anne’ concert

“It’s Showtime” host and multimedia star Anne Curtis is ready to sing her heart out once again in the United States.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, on Nov. 22, the actress shared the news of her upcoming concert, “LUV-ANNE!: The Comeback.”

“It’s really a comeback as I [haven’t] visited in [so] long! Super excited! Don’t worry! My voice has super improved na, I promise,” she wrote.

Scheduled to light up the stage at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, on Dec. 1 and 2, the TV host is set to unleash her vocal prowess, charm, and energy in shows musically directed by the maestro himself, Louie Ocampo.

The “Buy Bust” star, whose last staging of “LUV-ANNE!” took place at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in June 2022, revealed that her two-year hiatus had reignited a deep-seated desire to return to the stage.

This time, fans can expect more fun and exciting performances as she will be joined by her special guests Mark Bautista, G-Force dancers, and international Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil.

Maybe with EZ Mil in the house, fans and concert-goers can expect a rap number or perform hits she used to deliver such as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Blackpink’s “How You Like That,” and Aegis’ “Halik.”

Ticket prices for this showcase range from $88 for the upper sections to $168 for the lower sections’ prime rows. Secure your tickets through the Pechanga website and gear up for a night of nonstop music.

