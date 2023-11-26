Bohol : 151 juvenile giant clams moved to new home in Bingag Marine Sanctuary

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 151 giant clams were taken from its temporary holding area in Anda town and moved to its new home in the Bingag Marine Sanctuary in Dauis town in Bohol province.

The transfer was made last November 13 by the Coastal Resource Management (CRM) Division staff of the Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office (BPEMO), in coordination with partner agencies and volunteer divers.

In a report, BPEMO said that the giant clams were taken from the Bohol Giant Clam Hatchery in Sinandigan, Ubay and were temporarily placed in a “holding area” that is located near a private beach resort in Candabong in Anda town following the damage caused by Super Typhoon Odette that hit the province in December 2021.

“Since then, monitoring activities were conducted in the temporary holding area with our partners,” BPEMO said.

In an earlier report, BPEMO said that caring for giant clams was part of their Giant Clams Restocking Project, one of the priority programs of the Bohol Provincial government, to ensure the protection and conservation of its marine resources, thus enhancing the province’s marine biodiversity, and providing an alternative source of income to the fisherfolks.

