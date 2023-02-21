LOOK: Bohol provincial gov’t cares for 100 giant clams as part of marine conservation campaign

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | February 21,2023 - 08:06 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bohol Provincial government through the Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office (BPEMO) is currently caring for 100 giant clams which they seeded on Oct. 19, 2022.

The clams are located at the Sta. Fe Marine Sanctuary in Barangay Sta. Filomena in Alburquerque town.

In a social media post, BPEMO said that caring for these giant clams was part of their Giant Clams Restocking Project, which was one of the priority programs of the provincial government with the goal of protecting and conserving its marine resources, enhancing Bohol’s marine biodiversity, and providing an alternative source of income to the fisherfolks.

Last Feb. 13, BPEMO conducted monitoring and cleaning of the juvenile giant clams at the Sta. Fe Marine Sanctuary.

