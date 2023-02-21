LOOK: Bohol provincial gov’t cares for 100 giant clams as part of marine conservation campaign

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | February 21,2023 - 08:06 AM
Bohol province's giant clams kept at the marine sanctuary in Alburquerque town.

| Photo from Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bohol Provincial government through the Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office (BPEMO) is currently caring for 100 giant clams which they seeded on Oct. 19, 2022.

The clams are located at the Sta. Fe Marine Sanctuary in Barangay Sta. Filomena in Alburquerque town.

Bohol province's giant clams kept at the marine sanctuary in Alburquerque town.

|Photo from Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office

In a social media post, BPEMO said that caring for these giant clams was part of their Giant Clams Restocking Project, which was one of the priority programs of the provincial government with the goal of protecting and conserving its marine resources, enhancing Bohol’s marine biodiversity, and providing an alternative source of income to the fisherfolks.

Bohol province's giant clams kept at the marine sanctuary in Alburquerque town.

| Photo from Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office

Last Feb. 13, BPEMO conducted monitoring and cleaning of the juvenile giant clams at the Sta. Fe Marine Sanctuary.

| Photo from BPEMO

RELATED STORIES

P30 million worth of illegally harvested giant clams seized in Borbon, Cebu

Cases filed against individuals caught selling P36M worth of giant clams in Daanbantayan

BFAR-7 reiterates warning against harvest, sales of giant clams

LOOK: Public beach in Siquijor attracts foreign tourists

Fishers in Bohol town want whale sharks out

Look Through: Living in a sinking island

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bohol, Cebu Daily News, giant clams, marine resources, marine sanctuary, protection
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.