Cesafi football: UC blanks USPF

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters trounced the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 3-0, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate football tournament over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus football field.

The victory improved UC’s record to two wins, one draw, and one defeat to put them at the second spot in the college division’s team standings with seven points.

Meanwhile, the Panthers absorbed their second loss with one win and one draw good for fourth place with four points.

Clement Benjay Abucejo put on a stellar performance against the Panthers with his brace, or two goals scored.

Abucejo scored his first goal at the 38th minute. His teammate George Cabalida made it 2-0 after converting a goal at the 40th minute.

Abucejo made it a 3-0 advantage for UC after scoring his second goal at the 65th minute, with USPF unable to recover from that deficit.

Draw for USJ-R, USC

In the other college division match, league-leader University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the defending champions USC Warriors settled for a scoreless draw.

Despite the draw, the Jaguars remained on top of the college division team standings with eight points from a 2-0-2 (win-loss-draw) slate.

Meanwhile, USC is at third with a 1-0-3 card.

Cesafi High school football

In the high school competition, defending champions Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves remained unbeaten in three matches after trouncing USC, 4-0.

The win cemented the Greywolves’ hold of the high school division standings with their a 3-0-0 card, while USC dropped to third place with a 0-1-2 slate.

Also having a productive weekend in Cesafi’s high school football tournament was last year’s runners-up, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The Magis Eagles outlasted USJ-R, 4-2, to earn their first win in three matches. They now have a 1-1-1 record, while USJ-R is at the bottom of the tandings with a 0-2-1 card.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

AFC: Cebu Football Club settles for draw with Shan United

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP