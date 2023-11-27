Cebu Daily Newscast: Cordova accident: Twin 5-year-old boys die after they fell into swimming pool

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Five-year-old twin boys, who were trying to retrieve a ball they were playing which landed on the water of a swimming pool, died after they fell into the pool and drowned on Sunday afternoon, November 26.

The tragic accident happened in a subdivision in Barangay Gabi in Cordova town.

According to Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station, that their station received a call regarding the drowning incident that afternoon.

When they arrived in the area, the victims were already assisted by rescue personnel and the victims’ mother.

Two more ‘persons of interest,’ who were believed to have been involved in the daylight robbery of a pawnshop in Colon Street, have been arrested, police announced.

The two men were caught at a checkpoint in Sibonga town in southern Cebu on Monday dawn, November 27.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, police in Sibonga town were conducting their regular checkpoints in town when one of them noticed an approaching red-colored sedan.

The car, a 2007 Honda Civic Habanero, also resembled the robbers’ getaway vehicle which was caught on multiple surveillance footage driving away from Cebu City after the heist last Saturday, November 25.

Some 11 individuals were injured after a mini-bus collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Talisay City, Cebu early Monday morning, November 27.

Traffic investigators in Talisay City confirmed a road collision along the highway in Brgy. Lawaan 1 past 3 a.m.

The public is encouraged to brace for the hot weather condition today, November 27, 2023, as the state weather bureau in Mactan expects the heat index to go up to 36 degrees Celsius from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Ang atong heat index is under extreme caution category, so kailangan stay hydrated. Inom tang daghan nga tubig and as long as possible naa ta sa landong nga area,” said Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist in an interview with CDN Digital today.

(Our heat index is under extreme caution category, so we need to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and as long as possible, let us stay in the shade.)

RELATED STORIES

9-year-old girl drowns in Talisay City creek

9-month-old baby drowns in a bucket of water in Cebu City

Drowning in Cebu: Bodies of two missing boys found in San Fernando

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP