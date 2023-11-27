Cong. Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup opened on Sunday with four exciting games

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | November 27,2023 - 04:47 PM

Ramon Fernandez (in green shirt) joins fellow USC alumni members and organizers during the opening ceremony of “The Last Dance” Congressman Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup. | Contributed photo from Ian Callet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “The Last Dance” Congressman Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup unwrapped on Sunday, November 26, 2023, with four exciting games at the University of San Carlos (USC) North Campus gymnasium.

USC alumni, four-time PBA MVP and former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez graced the opening ceremony of the basketball tournament organized by the USC North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC).

Fernandez was joined by Cong. Bingo Bagtik Matugas, and USC Provincial Superior and SVD-PH Southern Province Fr. Roger Bag-Ao, and the rest of the organizers. 

After the opening ceremony, Batch 1986 went straight into business by routing Batch 1982, 118-56, in Division 1. 

Arturo Mata unloaded 40 points, while Cong. Matugas also had a stellar outing for his team by scoring 32 points. 

In Division 2’s hardcourt action, Gavin Jumao-as scored 13 points to lead Batch 2003 in beating Batch 2002, 65-56. 

In Division 3, Batch 2009’s Dominique Adlawan fired 27 points to beat Batch 2010, 74-63.  

Lastly, Ian Catubig scored 16 points in Batch 2018’s victory over Batch 2016, 61-58. 

Over 30 teams representing four divisions will compete in the USC NABC featuring various alumni batches from 1982 to 2018. 

