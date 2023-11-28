Fuel prices in gas stations in Cebu City: Diesel up by 30 centavos per liter
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists this week can expect a slight increase in fuel prices, effective on November 28, Tuesday.
Local oil firms announced in separate advisories that the price of kerosene will increase by 65 centavos per liter while the diesel will rise by 30 centavos per liter.
READ: Diesel, kerosene prices to go up on Nov 28
Gasoline prices
Meanwhile, there will be no price adjustment for the gasoline.
In the previous week, the fuel prices had a reduction of 75 centavos per liter for gasoline, 65 centavos per liter for diesel, and 60 centavos per liter for kerosene.
Fuel prices in Cebu City
The following are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of November 28, 2023:
Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.
Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.48
V-Power Gasoline – P67.98
Fuel Save Diesel – P60.20
V-Power Diesel – P69.10
Shell Mobility Midtown Mango
Fuel Save Diesel – P60.15
V-Power Diesel – P69.05
Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.48
V-Power Gasoline – P70.38
V-Power Racing – P72.38
Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)
Diesel MAX – P57.95
XTRA Advance – P61.15
XCS – P61.95
Gaas – P74.97
Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)
Fuel Save Gasoline – P62.85
V-Power Gasoline – P69.75
Fuel Save Diesel – P60.49
V-Power Diesel – P67.39
Shell Gas Station (Salinas Drive, Cebu City)
Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.83
V-Power Gasoline – P71.33
Fuel Save Diesel – P63
V-Power Diesel – P69.90
V-Power Racing – P75.73
RELATED STORIES
Fuel prices go down as oil firms implement another price rollback
Fuel prices to go down by 60¢ to 75¢ per liter on Nov 21
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.