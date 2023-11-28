Cebu Daily Newscast: Pawnshop robbery: 3 more persons identified in ‘robbery group’

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here are the top stories as of Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Police in Cebu have identified three more persons believed to be members of a big robbery group that staged the daring pawnshop robbery in Cebu City on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

This progress in the operation came after police earlier arrested four individuals who were also accused of being involved in the heist.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, revealed that the arrested suspects were allegedly from a big and organized robbery group who were not from Cebu.

He added that the three were already identified but they could not provide additional details so as not to jeopardize their follow-up operations.

The president of the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. said it is still too early for now to determine the percentage of bookings in hotels in the city for Sinulog in January 2024.

Alfred Reyes said in a phone interview today, that as of November 28, there are still no hotel bookings for January 2024 in Metro Cebu.

He said that earlier this year, the majority of the hotels in Cebu were doing well in terms of Sinulog, but as of November, they still could not tell on the status of the hotel bookings because visitors would usually book in the first week of January.

Earlier, Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera revealed that hotel bookings for Sinulog 2024 have already reached 80 percent. CDN Digital tried to reach the councilor this afternoon for her comments regarding the HRACC statement but she declined saying she was still busy.

Joel Embiid delivered his sixth NBA career triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia’s 138-94 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 29-year-old Cameroonian 7-footer, last season’s NBA Most Valuable Player, notched his first triple-double of the campaign on the same night the 76ers made 22 3-pointers, one shy of the club record in a single game.

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James led the Lakers with 18 points while Anthony Davis added 17 and 11 rebounds for the visitors.

The Sixers improved to 12-5, one game behind Eastern Conference leader Boston, while the Lakers slid to 10-8, eighth in the Western Conference.

Karon nga nahuman na ang iyang Miss Universe journey, nagkanayon ang beauty queen-actress nga si Michelle Dee nga andam na siyang mobalik sa kalibutan sa showbiz.

Gikumpirma kini ni Michelle sa iyang X (kanhi Twitter) account karong bag-o lang.

Matud pa ni Michelle, nga usa ka espesyal nga role ang iyang himuon sa usa ka show.

Si Michelle Dee naka sulod sa Top 10 sa bag-ohay palang nga gipahigayon nga Miss Universe 2023 sa El Salvador nga nahimong kontroversyal tungod kay wa siya maapil sa Top 5.

