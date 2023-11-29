DOLE :  Cebuanos to get chance at 28,000 jobs offered in December

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuanos will get a chance to get a job as the Department of Labor (DOLE) offers 28,000 jobs nationwide in a job fair that will be held in various venues in the country this December.

DOLE said in a statement on Monday that the job fair would be held in 21 sites across the 15 regions nationwide next month.

For Cebu, the Labor Department will hold it at the SM Seaside in Cebu City on December 8.

DOLE : 28,136 vacancies for job seekers

The agency will initially offer 28,136 vacancies to job seekers – a number that is expected to increase in the coming days.

“The top vacancies are for customer service representatives, production workers/operators, cashiers, baggers, laborers, carpenters, painters, casino dealers, and service crew,” it said.

The agency likewise reminded job seekers to bring their application requirements, such as resume or curriculum vitae, certificate of employment for those formerly employed, diploma, transcript of records, and training certificates, among others.

When and where DOLE job fairs will be held

Job seekers in Luzon may visit the following sites:

National Capital Region

Manila Science High School Auditorium, Taft Avenue, Manila (December 1)

Barangay Hall, Barangay Poblacion, Pateros (December 7)

Robinsons Metro East, Pasig City (December 5 for local job fair; December 3 for overseas job fair)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Sky Zone, Porta Vaga Mall, Baguio City (December 1)

Ilocos Region

Robinsons Place Pangasinan, Calasiao, Pangasinan (December 1);

Pangasinan Provincial Capitol, Lingayen, Pangasinan (December 7)

Cagayan Valley

SM City Tuguegarao, Bagay Road, Tuguegarao City (December 2)

Central Luzon

Bataan Provincial Capitol, Balanga City, Bataan (December 1);

Waltermart, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija (December 1)

Calabarzon

Lipa Academy for Sports, Culture and Arts (LASCA), Sto. Tomas-Lipa Road, Lipa City, Batangas (December 2)

Bicol Region

SM City Legazpi, Legazpi City, Albay (December 1)

Meanwhile, the sites in Visayas are as follows:

Western Visayas

SM City Iloilo, Iloilo City (December 7)

Central Visayas

Taloto Covered Court, Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City (December 2); Poblacion, Madridejos, Cebu (December 6)

SM Seaside, Cebu City (December 8)

Eastern Visayas

Tacloban City Convention Center, Tacloban City, Leyte (December 1)

In Mindanao, the job fair sites are as follows:

Zamboanga Peninsula

KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gov. Camins Road, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur (December 4)

Northern Mindanao

SM Uptown Cagayan de Oro, Mastersons Avenue, Cagayan de Oro City (December 1 and 2)

Davao Region

People’s Park Davao, Palma Gil St, Davao City (December 2)

Soccsksargen

Notre Dame of Marbel University (December 14)

Caraga

Robinsons Place Butuan, Jose C. Aquino Ave., Butuan City (December 1)

DOLE’s job fair is part of commemorating the agency’s 90th anniversary.

