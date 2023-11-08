Job Fair: 1,150 job vacancies offered in Lapu Fiesta Job Fair

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Around 50 applicants were hired on the spot (HOTs) during the Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta Job Fair held at The Outlet in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on November 8, 2023.

The activity was led by the Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Aboitiz Infra Capital, and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

Kim Francisco, the PESO manager of Lapu-Lapu City, said that as of 3 p.m., 50 applicants were already HOTs, while they registered 880 applicants during the activity.

The job fair started at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. today.

“Mag-generate ni ug 1,150 ka mga job vacancies. Lipay kaayo ta kay ang atong mga participating companies ni-offer gyud sila sa ilang available job vacancies,” Francisco said.

Around 28 companies and employers joined the job fair.

Francisco is hoping that more applicants will be hired on the spot in the remaining hours of Wednesday.

Among the applicants who patiently lined up to be interviewed at the fair was Kate Sumaylo, 23, a resident of Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City.

Sumaylo was a fresh graduate, who took a bachelor’s Degree in Tourism.

“So far okay ra sir, waiting lang sa another final interview,” she said.

Sumaylo is hoping that she will pass the interview and eventually land a job so that she can support her family.

Lapu-Lapu City has been holding job fairs over the years in a bid to reduce the unemployment rate in the city following the closure of some agencies at the MEPZA.

