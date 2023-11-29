Proposed P7.4B Mandaue City budget approved on 2nd reading

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The proposed 2024 annual budget for Mandaue City, amounting to P7.4 billion, was approved on the second reading without amendments during the city council session on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

This budget includes the funding for the construction of a new government center at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

Next year’s budget is nearly double the P3.8 billion allocated for this year.

A significant portion of the P7.4 billion, specifically P3 billion, will be utilized to establish the new government center within the CICC.

The source of funds for the new government center is a loan that the city has recently availed.

City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva confirmed that the city plans to repay this loan over a 15-year period.

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations Budget and Finance, mentioned that the groundbreaking for the new government center is imminent.

Cortes-Zafra emphasized that the largest allocation in the budget is designated for disaster and health initiatives. These funds are intended for acquiring equipment and providing training for personnel.

The amount also incorporates an allocation for the renovation of the operating room at the Mandaue City District Hospital.

“To be fair pod for the other departments, naa sad sila gyuy budget. Atoang mga departments daghan pod sila og gi-propose. Ang local finance committee during the budget hearing ni-go over sad gyud,” said Cortes-Zafra.

Furthermore, there is an increase in financial assistance for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), anticipating a growth in new members.

The city currently has nearly 30,000 registered senior citizens, each receiving an annual allowance of P8,000, distributed in two tranches. PWDs, on the other hand, receive an annual allowance of P6,000.

The 2024 budget ordinance is anticipated to be approved on the third and final reading next week.

RELATED STORIES

House approves on 2nd reading proposed P5.7 trillion budget for 2024

Proposed budgets of city hall offices in balance as city gov’t concludes budget hearing

Mandaue City plans to borrow P3 billion for new government center, other projects

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP