Safe travels: How to protect your kids from accidents during holiday gateways?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The holiday season is just around the corner, which means families are now making a beeline for traveling where to go for holiday gateways.

While deciding on itineraries is important, it is also best for families to prioritize the safety of the family, especially for children, to prevent potential hazards that could lead to accidents.

On September 21, a tragic incident occurred as a 10-year-old boy drowned while swimming with a classmate in the river. Following this, on October 10, another heart-wrenching incident unfolded when a four-year-old boy drowned in a river while chasing a floating bottle.

In response to these incidents, Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), provided tips on safeguarding children against accidents during holiday getaways.

Planning trips

Firstly, he emphasized the importance of thorough planning before venturing into any destination.

According to Bañacia, it is crucial to pre-plan all activities to take into account potential risks that could affect children or the family as a whole.

“[You need to] plan your trip if you’re going to a holiday gateway. Know the risks that might affect your family at the place you are going to,” Bañacia told CDN Digital on Wednesday, November 29.

Bañacia added that part of the pre-planning was “drafting contingency plans” in case accidents happen.

“[You have to] brief the family members of the risks involved in the trip,” he said.

Apparently, drafting contingency plans in case of accidents is important because it helps individuals and families be prepared for unexpected events that could occur during travel.

By having a plan in place, families can respond quickly and effectively to mitigate the impact of the accident and minimize the risk to themselves and their loved ones.

Travel insurance policies

Finally, Bañacia recommended obtaining travel insurance policies for everyone, including valuables, as the best way to mitigate potential hazards during travel.

As we embark on our holiday travels, let us embrace the spirit of the season while keeping safety at the forefront of our plans.

