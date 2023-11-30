Retired policeman nabbed for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms in Mambaling

By: Paul Lauro, Rashe Zoe Sophia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 30,2023 - 09:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A retired policeman from Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was apprehended late Wednesday, November 29, 2023, for allegedly maintaining possessions of unlicensed firearms.

The arrest, based on a search warrant, was conducted at about 11:57 p.m. at the suspect’s residence.

The individual taken into custody has been identified as 71-year-old Venancio Guba Abella, a retired police officer also known as “Tatay Ben.”

The execution of the search warrant led to the discovery of a caliber 45 pistol, two caliber 45 magazines, 11 live caliber 45 ammunition, one caliber 38 revolver, and five live caliber 38 ammunition.

The search warrant was issued by Judge Anaceto G. Debalucos, the executive judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 17.

Operatives, accompanied by witnesses Barangay Councilor Edwil Managbanag and Romeo Marantal of Brigada News, conducted a search of the alleged suspect’s residence.

The retired policeman will be facing charges for violation of RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

