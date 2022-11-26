CV cops intensify campaign against loose firearms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) is asking owners of loose firearms to immediately surrender these to their office.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronan Claravall, force commander of the RMFB-7, said individuals caught for the possession of loose firearms will be arrested and appropriate charges will be filed against them.

Claravall warned that they will continue to intensify their campaign against loose firearms that may be used in the commission of crimes during the holiday season.

“We encourage our people who are holding these loose firearms na i-surrender na nila kasi once mahuli, problema po iyon. Just like [what] I’ve said, loose firearms po iyan. Maaring gamitin sa criminal activities and pwedeng ibenta. Hindi po natin maiiwasan iyan that’s why our personnel, especially [those who are] on the ground are doubling their efforts in the fight against loose firearms,” Claravall said.

Claravall said that since August 2022, they already took custody of 93 loose firearms that were either confiscated during police operations or surrendered to their different maneuver companies. These are the 701st Maneuver Company in Bogo City, 702nd Maneuver Company in Loon town, Bohol province, 703rd Maneuver Company in Mantalongon in Dalaguete, Cebu and the 704th Maneuver Company in Mabinay and the 705th Maneuver Company in Santa Catalina that are both located in Negros Oriental.

RMFB-7 also has a Technical Support Company that is based in Sibonga town in southern Cebu.

The loose firearms that are now in their custody include nine improvised shotguns, 54 pieces of .38 revolvers, two .9mm revolvers, ten pieces of .22 revolvers; six .45 pistols, ten 5.56 revolvers; one improvised caliber 5.56 and an improvised rifle cal. 7.62.

Claravall said they will continue with the implementation of “Oplan Katok,” a program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) wherein they will conduct house-to-house visits on individuals suspected to own loose firearms.

They will also coordinate with the local government unit and create programs that will help those who opted to surrender their loose firearms.

