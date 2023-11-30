Carl Jammes ‘Wonder Boy’ Martin vs Chaiwat Buatkrathok on Dec. 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines—World-rated super bantamweight prospect Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin takes on Thai veteran Chaiwat Buatkrathok for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global super bantamweight title on December 18, 2023, at the Flash Grand Ballroom in Manila.

The 24-year-old Martin, ranked No. 4 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 8 in the WBO, guns for a world title shot in the heavily contested super bantamweight division, where fellow Filipino Marlon Tapales reigns as the WBA and IBF world champion. Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue currently holds the WBC and WBO world title straps.

Martin, the pride of the Cordillera Province isn’t new to fighting foreign opponents.

In fact, he has a long list of foreign opponents he defeated convincingly.

Martin is unbeaten in 22 fights, seven he won via knockouts. Ten of those wins were against foreign opponents.

His first foreign opponent was Thailand’s Artid Bamrungauea, while the rest were Hashimu Zuberi (Tanzania), George Lumoly (Indonesia), Huerban Qiatehe (China) , Moon Chul Suh (South Korea), Petchchorhae Kokietgym (Thailand), Yutthichai Wannawong (Thailand), Charles Tondo (Tanzania), Komgrich Nantapech, (Thailand), and Oscar Duge (Tanzania).

His most recent fight was against Duge where he won a 10-round unanimous decision at the same venue where his December 18 bout will happen.

Who is Chaiwat Buatkrathok?

This time, he will take on Buatkrathok, a former WBC Asian Continental featherweight champion.

Buatkrathok is familiar to many Filipino boxing fans after fighting former world champion Milan Melindo last January at the Cebu City Sports Center. Melindo walked away with a 10-rounder unanimous decision win to clinch the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver featherweight title.

After that, Buatkrathok bounced back with back-to-back wins against fellow Thais in Namphon Nontapha and Naruechit Sawaeng in Thailand.

His record stands at 40 wins, 26 via knockouts, with eight losses.

