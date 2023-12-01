Woman nabbed for stealing bottles of expensive liquor in Minglanilla mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman landed in jail after she allegedly tried to steal several bottles of expensive liquor from a mall in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Police in Minglanilla confirmed that a 29-year-old woman was turned over their station for possible theft charges last Thursday.

She was identified as Shelanne Ejada Savequilla from Mandaue City.

According to the Minglanilla Police Station, authorities at a mall brought the woman to their custody for allegedly trying to cart off bottles of expensive liquor.

They confiscated two Black Labels, five Double Black Labels, and one Gold Label, all worth more than P14,000 from the suspect.

Savequilla reportedly stashed the bottles inside a sports bag, and bypassed the cashier.

When she was about to exit the mall, security guards noticed her bag and asked to open it. When she did, they found the unpaid bottles, prompting them to bring her to the Minglanilla Police Station.

/ bmjo

