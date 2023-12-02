Malilay, Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu champ, awardee of 3rd Siklab Youth Sports Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana world Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, Ellise Xoe Malilay will be one of the awardees of the upcoming 3rd Siklab Youth Sports Awards on December 4, 2023, in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Metro Manila.

Malilay’s exceptional year in the international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu scene earned the attention of the PSC-POC Media Group which organizes the annual Siklab Youth Sports Awards.

Abu Dhabiu World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Just last November 4, Malilay captured the gold medal in the coveted Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Dubai, UAE-based Cebuana jiu-jitsu athlete dominated the women’s blue belt 40-kilograms division by winning all her three matches to win the gold medal.

She defeated UAE’s Rauda Nasser Alshamsi in the gold medal round with a lopsided 12-0 score.

“Thank you all for this incredible honor. Being recognized for my dedication to Jiu Jitsu and representing our nation means the world to me,” Malilay told CDN Digital.

Malilay: Achievement a collective effort

“This achievement is a collective effort, made possible through the unwavering support of my family, the commitment of my team, and the pride of our nation. Beyond personal triumphs, my goal has always been to use my passion for Jiu Jitsu as a platform to inspire others. I want to share this moment with all the young folks out there. Chase your dreams! Whether it’s Jiu Jitsu or something else, go for it and never give up.”

Malilay racked up many medals this year in international jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Before her gold medal in Abu Dhabi, Malilay scored a bronze medal in the 2023 Youth World Championships of Jiu-Jitsu in Astana, Kazakhstan last August.

She competed in the under-18 female -44 kgs division.

Malilay debut in blue belt category

In July, Malilay debuted in the more competitive blue belt category and earned a silver medal in the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Al-Ain 2023, at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

“Let’s inspire each other to do what we love. Thank you for this incredible honor. I am fueled by the responsibility it carries, and I am committed to continuing this journey with determination, humility, and a spirit of shared achievement,” she added.

Malilay will join other awardees who shone in various international competitions such as in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships and world championships.

According to her father, Dante, Ellise Xoe’s grandparents will receive her award in the 3rd Siklab Youth Sports Awards.

