Boy Abunda applauds Kathryn Bernardo for handling split with Daniel Padilla with ‘class and decency’

Award-winning host Boy Abunda praised Kathryn Bernardo for handling her split with longtime boyfriend Daniel Padilla with much class and decency.

On his TikTok account, Abunda posted a video to offer his consolation to KathNiel and their fans, as he, too, was saddened by the breakup of the couple. He noted that he thought the two would be able weather the storm.

“I was wrong. Mali ako. I thought they would be able to fix what needed to be fixed. I can imagine the pain, the excruciating pain they have to bear now, si Kathryn, si Daniel, and KathNiels, ang mga fans. And I honor this pain,” Abunda said.

“Katulad ng marami, I respect their decision to part ways, knowing that they tried to save this love story with respect, but one that sadly ended also with respect,” he added.

Kathryn Bernardo’s ‘class’

The “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” host commended the actress for the way she dealt with the breakup after penning her very well-mannered statement on her personal Instagram.

“Ang paulit ulit na sinasabi ng aking isipan ay class is not dead in show business. What a decent girl Kathryn Bernardo is. Napaka disente,” he said. “At a time when vicious ranting is commonplace, she chose to be cautious, respectful, and circumspect.”

Abunda added that Bernardo deserves love and respect. “With this breakup, Kathryn Bernardo has proven that a proper ending is possible. No matter the pain, bravo Kathryn.”

The King of Talk then delved into Padilla’s statement. Abunda looked back on one of the past interviews they did together, which he said he would never forget.

He asked the actor, “DJ, what is worse than betrayal?” Padilla answered, “To be forgiven.” Abunda affirmed that he does not know the details that brought them to their separation.

“I only know the love that they have for each other—a love that prevailed even when they decided to say goodbye.” He concluded the video by wishing the former couple the best and love.

Despite the multiple-cheating allegations against the actor, the 27-year-old actress said she and Padilla had been “drifting apart” for sometime and that they had to accept that they couldn’t go back to what they used to be.

RELATED STORIES

Kathryn, Daniel’s families send love to pair amid split

‘KathNiel’ ends 11-year relationship

Daniel Padilla way paki sa mga bashers, haters: ‘I consider all these as noise, as nonsense’