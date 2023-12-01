Kathryn, Daniel’s families send love to pair amid split

After confirming their breakup to the public, Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo received love and comforting words from their family members, including their respective mothers Karla Estrada and Min Bernardo.

Estrada expressed her support for the pair by showing a photo of them three via her Instagram page on Friday, Dec. 1, writing in the caption, “We love you both.”

For her part, Min dedicated a gratitude post to the former couple and their fandom, through her Instagram page as well.

“KathNiels, Kathcakes, Solid DJ maraming maraming salamat sa inyo. [Hindi] dito nagtatapos ang ating pagsasama,” Min vowed in her post. (KathNiels, Kathcakes, Solid DJ, thank you so much. Our relationship does not end here.)

Daniel’s sisters, Carmella and Magui Ford, also sent their love for Kathryn via the comments section of the actress’ Instagram post. The Ford sisters shared photos of them with Kathryn through their respective Instagram Stories.

“I love you, my ate,” Carmella told Kathryn, while Magui commented, “We love you.”

Kathryn and Daniel, who had been in a relationship since 2012, earlier made their split public, with the actress admitting that they “have been drifting apart for a while now.”

Prior to the confirmation, the pair had already been hounded by breakup speculations after showbiz insiders claimed that the actor had allegedly been meeting secretly with actress Andrea Brillantes.

While both Kathryn and Daniel have not commented on such claims as of this writing, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that both Kathryn and Andrea appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

READ: