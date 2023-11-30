Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup with Daniel Padilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Actress Kathryn Bernardo has officially confirmed the end of her relationship with long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

In a recent Instagram post on Thursday, November 30, Bernardo shared a photo featuring her and Padilla, accompanied by the caption “chapter closed.”

Acknowledging the rumors and speculations that have been circulating for some time now, Bernardo addressed her followers, stating, “I’m well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways.”

Reflecting on their shared history, Bernardo said, “He knew me more than anyone else. He was my first boyfriend. He was my comfort zone. He was my person. I will always have love for him.”

The post concluded with a poignant statement, “Our love story began with respect and ended with respect.”

Kathryn and Daniel had been in a relationship for 11 years.

Celebrities have shared their sentiments about the breakup of one of the most celebrated relationships in showbiz.

Ruffa Gutierrez expressed her emotions, stating, “I’m currently in tears. I deeply love both of you.”

Sofia Andres conveyed her affection with a straightforward declaration, saying, “I love you.”

Denise Laurel, acknowledging their enduring bond, commented, “You were my forever princess, and now you’re a queen. Although we may not see each other often, please know that I love you. I’m here, beyond the glitz of showbiz, proud of the remarkable woman and artist you’ve evolved into. I’m always cheering for you.”

As they navigate new chapters in their lives, we extend our well-wishes to Kathryn and Daniel, hoping that their futures are filled with continued success, happiness, and fulfillment.

