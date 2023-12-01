‘KathNiel’ ends 11-year relationship

Celebrities Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the pair popularly known as “KathNiel,” on Thursday night announced they have “decided to part ways,” ending their 11-year relationship.

As one social media meme suggested, the news must be so devastating to fans that it merits a suspension of classes, as it has become a major trending topic offline and online.

They broke the news to fans via their Instagram accounts, with Kathryn calling it a “chapter” being “closed,” without saying the reason for the breakup.

Bernardo insisted their relationship “was real” (and) never for show,” and that it was neither just for the fans nor for “the money that came with a successful love team.”

Padilla said the relationship was “beyond show business.”

READ MORE: Ogie Diaz umamin na pinatatahimik sa isyu ng KathNiel breakup

One of the most-followed romantic couples on and off-screen, KathNiel first worked together in the youth-oriented series “Growing Up” in 2011. A year later, they paired up in “Princess and I,” where the tandem’s moniker was coined.

They started dating also that year but made their relationship public only in 2018.

“I’ve been in show biz for almost 21 years, 12 years as one-half of KathNiel, and 11 years as someone who loved Deej (Padilla’s nickname) even behind the camera,” Bernardo said on her Instagram post. “I didn’t grow up in this industry constantly being controlled and dictated on. I was lucky to have had the best guidance and support system….’’

READ: ‘Kathniel’ split leaves celebrity friends, fans brokenhearted

“But since I became an adult, I took it upon myself to take charge of my own life—the projects I work on, the way I dress, the people I surround myself with. I’ve always tried to be my own person. I was encouraged to think of myself and decide for myself. Even when it comes to love, especially when it comes to love.”

“I’m well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways,” she declared.

“We were genuinely in love. We grew up together, dreamed together, and saw many of those dreams become a reality—still together. That’s almost half of my life that I will never regret and would never trade for anything in the world.”

READ MORE: Daniel Padilla: Kathniels, maraming salamat sa pag mamahal ninyo