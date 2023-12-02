Maja Salvador ushers in December with pregnancy announcement

Maja Salvador shared a surprise to delighted fans welcoming the first day of December with an announcement that she and her husband, Rambo Nuñez, are expecting their first child.

The actress announced the good news through a Christmas-themed video on her Instagram page on Friday, Dec. 1.

In the clip, Maja fixes the holiday decorations while Nuñez plays with their pet dogs. The couple then puts a sonogram of their baby on the Christmas tree, and dances together while Maja flaunts her baby bump.

“Christmas came early,” she captioned the post.

In separate posts, the pair showed their growing family along with their dogs, with Nuñez regarding their first child as the “best Christmas present [they] could ever ask for.”

Fellow celebrities including Julia Barretto, Janella Salvador, Bea Alonzo and Heart Evangelista celebrated Maja’s pregnancy announcement and congratulated the couple via the comments section.

Maja and Nuñez, who have been in a relationship since 2019, tied the knot twice: the first time in a civil ceremony last February and the second in Bali, Indonesia, in July.

