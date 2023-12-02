Nadine Lustre gives two cents on Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla’s breakup

Many celebrities have expressed their sympathies for Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, following their split which they confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 30. Nadine Lustre, who was also in the same situation before, was asked how she reacted to the breakup.

“I can’t really say so much about it because I’m not super close to them. I don’t think I can comment on anything. Pero ang tagal din ng 11 years,” said Lustre during an interview on One Balita Friday, Dec. 1.

The actress was the other half of “JaDine” before she and James Reid called it quits in January 2020. Lustre revealed that she did not experience being forced to stay in the love team: “I am grateful, hindi umabot sa ganun.”

The 30-year-old star commented on the practice of some management to force a love team, acknowledging how the showbiz industry is changing and trying to be more understanding of the concept of being in a tandem.

“That’s how it should be, naman. I think that’s how it should be, but I understand din naman why sometimes the management would force it (for business reasons). But I’m happy because now the showbiz industry is changing. Now it’s not the same as before. Ngayon, everyone is more understanding, and everyone is more professional. I think it should be like that,” she emphasized.

Lustre expressed her gratitude to fans who also tried to be understanding of the situation when their favorite on-screen couple did not end up together and started dating other people outside the business.

“I’m very lucky because there are fans who also understand me even when I am dating again. Some fans were very supportive. I mean, I understand some fans are heartbroken, fans who are mad, which is understandable because they were with you on that whole journey. Even if they don’t know you personally, parang nakakasad din naman pero ganun talaga,” said the actress.

The “Diary ng Pangit” breakout star is currently in a relationship with French-Filipino entrepreneur Christophe Bariou.

