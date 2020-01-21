Jadine breakup takes Twitter world by storm

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jadine over?

Well, apparently the Twitter world is confirming the issue with the list of their trending topics online.

Kapamilya artists James Reid and Nadine Lustre who have been together for three years, have confirmed their split on Boy Abunda’s show, Tonight with Boy Abunda.

Reason for their break-up? An alleged third party.

Juicy, right?

Allegedly James has been cheating on Nadine with one of their closest friends, Issa Pressman, the younger sister of Nadine’s best friend Yassi Pressman.

Let’s see how people on Twitter are reacting to this topic.

Out of the top ten most trending topics on Twitter, the Jadine issue took eight spots.

People online have been siding with Nadine on this issue and are very sad about how this “perfect” relationship turned out. /rcg