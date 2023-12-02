Ogie Diaz ‘vindicated’ after Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla confirmed split

Ogie Diaz said he was glad he was “vindicated” after Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla confirmed their breakup, but the comedian said he also felt sad as he was rooting for the former couple to be each other’s endgame.

It can be recalled that prior to Bernardo and Padilla’s confirmation, Diaz talked about the pair’s breakup, citing insiders who claimed that the actor had been secretly meeting with younger actress Andrea Brillantes.

Diaz was then met with criticisms from some fans of the former couple, dubbed as Kathniels, who made the phrase “Ogie Diaz Fake News Peddler” a local trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).

“Mixed ang emosyon ko e. Natutuwa ako dahil finally, na-vindicate ako pagkatapos akong isumpa at i-bash nang katakot-takot ng ibang Kathniels,” Diaz said through his YouTube vlog on Friday, Dec. 1.

(I have mixed emotions. I am glad because finally, I was vindicated after the severe bashing from some Kathniel fans.)

“Sa totoo lang, noon pa naman namin alam na break na nga ‘yung dalawa, pero sino naman kami para kami ang manguna o para pangunahan namin ang Kathniel?” he revealed. (Honestly, we knew all along that they had already broken up, but who are we to announce it before they do?)

Diaz underscored that receiving hate and bashing is part of his job as a showbiz reporter, but he admitted that it saddened him after netizens attacked his family as well over the issue.

“Ayoko namang magpakaipokrita—yes, happy ako dahil vindicated kami pero at the same time, nando’n din ‘yung lungkot… Tinanong ko pa nga ang sarili ko, ‘Kasalanan ko ba na nagkaroon ng ganito sa relasyon nila?’” Diaz stated.

(I don’t want to be a hypocrite—yes, I’m happy because we’re vindicated but at the same time, I’m sad… I even asked myself, “Is it my fault that this happened to their relationship?”)

“Hindi ko ipinagbubunyi kung kumpirmadong sila’y wala na… Buksan niyo man ang puso namin, gusto namin na ‘yung dalawa ay maging ending na at maging forever,” he stressed.

(I am not celebrating the news of their breakup. Even if you were to open our hearts, you would see that we want [Daniel and Kathryn] to be each other’s endgame and that we want them to be together forever.)

Diaz then expressed hope that Bernardo and Padilla just needed to take a time off, and that the pair would still get back together.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed last Nov. 30 that they had ended their 11-year relationship. The pair’s split was mourned not only by their families and fans, but also by their fellow celebrities Vice Ganda, Jolina Magdangal, Bianca Gonzalez and Ruffa Gutierrez, among many others.

