Consumers warned vs red tide in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The coastal waters in Pontevedra, Capiz, have tested positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), surpassing the regulatory limit for the toxic red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) announced on Friday.

While shellfish from some coastal areas have tested negative for the toxin, several locations, including the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City, Bohol, remain affected, the agency said in its advisory.

Areas still contaminated with PSP include:

Sapian Bay, Capiz

Coastal waters of Roxas City, Capiz

Coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles, Iloilo

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City, Bohol

Dumanquillas Bay, Zamboanga del Sur

Lianga Bay, Surigao del Sur

Coastal waters of San Benito, Surigao del Norte

BFAR warned, “All types of shellfish and Acetes, or alamang, from the areas listed above are NOT SAFE for human consumption.”

According to the bureau’s website, consuming shellfish contaminated with PSP can lead to gastrointestinal and neurological illnesses.

The public is advised against harvesting, selling, buying, or consuming shellfish and acetes from these areas.

However, BFAR clarified that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe to eat if they are fresh and thoroughly washed, with internal organs like gills and intestines removed before cooking.

In a follow-up to their previous advisory, BFAR reported that the coastal waters of President Roxas and Pilar, both in Capiz, are now clear of the toxins.

