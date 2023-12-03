Michelle Dee gitudlo sa DOT isip bag-o nga tourism ambassador

Malipayon kaayo ang Miss Universe Philippines 2023 na si Michelle Dee human gitudlo siya nga pinakabag-o nga tourism ambassador sa nasud.

Karon lang Biyernes, Disyembre 1, gihatag sa Kapuso actress-beauty queen sa Department of Toursim ang iyang pagkaambassador para i-promote ang kaanindot sa Pilipinas.

Ang nindot nga balita gishare ni Michelle sa iyang Instagram account niadtong Disyembre 2.

“Full circle moment. #MMDNewDOTAmbassador,” matud pa sa Kapuso beauty queen.

Nichika pa gyod si Michelle nga, “I’ve always been proud to call the Philippines my home and to call myself Pinoy! To be able to work closely with the Department of Tourism to achieve our shared goal of promoting #FILIPINAS is a dream come true. Maraming Salamat sa tiwala.”

Malipayon pod kaayo para sa aktres ang iyang mga tagasuporta.

Congratulatory messages para ni Michelle Dee

Nibuhagay pod ang mga congratulatory messages sa mga netizens sa bag-ong achievement ni Michelle.

“No matter where the Universe takes me, I will always be proud to call the Philippines my home, and no matter what happens, I will be proud to call myself Pinoy. – @michelledee

***The newest and perfect Tourism Ambassador of the Philippines! Ny her love for the country shines through words and actions. Definitely gonna boost our tourism. Congrats to the People’s Queen!” matud pa sa usa ka netizen.

Comment pod sa usa, “You won the hearts of the Filipinos. Iba ka Michelle. You are a sui generis (a class of your own).”

“Dora the Explorer ka na po talaga. Congratulations at tsaka tumaas na naman po followers ninyo sa IG,” niingon pod ang usa.

Karong bag-o lang mahinumduman nato nga gibuhi ni Michelle ang rank sa Pilipinas sa Miss Universe 2023 sa dihang nahuman niya ang journey niya isip usa sa Top 10 finalists.

Gawas pa niini naghakot awards pod ang dalaga human nidaog kini og mga special awards sa prestihiyosong beauty pageant sa “Best National Costume Award,” “Spirit of Carnival Award,” “Miss Universe’ fan vote,” ug ang “Voice for Change Award,” diin nahighlight ang iyang adbokasiya para sa autism acceptance ug empowerment.

