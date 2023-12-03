Before you add to cart: Tips to avoid online shopping scams

By: Tyrone Jasper C. Piad December 03,2023 - 09:58 AM

MANILA – With the advent of online shopping, buying Christmas gifts has become more convenient nowadays, as Filipino consumers just click “add to cart” items they want including clothes, food and even gadgets.

According to a survey conducted by marketing platform InMobi, buying via mobile is a preferred mode particularly among local buyers. In fact, majority of them are expected to spend more on online shopping during this season as they buy their friends and family gifts for the holidays.

However, with the convenience comes risks. Cyberhackers are stepping up their game as they attempt to scam unsuspecting Christmas shoppers.

“The pressure to get a good deal or buy presents can mean that online shoppers are distracted—making them less prepared for a cyber incident and making it easier for hackers to take advantage of them,” said Tatyana Kulikova, cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky.

With cyberthreats looming, here are some of the reminders for online shoppers this holiday season:

Understanding the online shopping lingos

