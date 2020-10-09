Protect your online shopping with these tips

As traditional shopping got a bit more difficult due to the COVID-19 crisis, most people are now choosing a safer and viable option for buying their necessities–online shopping.

Life in unprecedented times forced people to rethink their spending and shopping habits and are now realizing the convenience of shopping online.

In order to respond to the sudden surge in digital demand brought by a generation of new consumers, many businesses decided to shift their services online.

While there is an increase in online retailers and marketplaces that are expanding their online shopping services, so have malicious counterfeiters who are looking for ways to swindle vulnerable customers.

So, what can you do about it?

After adding all of your items in your online cart, the best thing that one can do is to take certain precautionary measures before hitting that check out button.

1.) Be vigilant about your personal information

Providing the usual information like your name, shipping address, contact number, and mode of payment is already the norm for online shopping transactions. However, if the online retailer asks for more information than necessary, like your social security number, birthday, or driver’s license number, take a pause and cancel that order. Chances are, it is run by scammers who are likely to take advantage of your personal information and can steal your identity.