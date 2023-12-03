DBTC Greywolves are Cesafi HS football three-peat champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves finished their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) title-retention bid with a clean 6-0 sweep to achieve a three-peat championship run in the high school division.

This was after the Greywolves annihilated their rivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 5-0, in their last remaining match on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus football pitch.

The win sealed the Greywolves incredible unbeaten run of six wins throughout the tournament.

Czar Robert Daanoy flexed his might on the pitch with a brace or two goals. He initiated the scoring spree at the 16th minute and followed it up with a 32nd minute goal to put DBTC ahead 2-0.

Joseph Kyne Garces sealed the first half with a 45th minute goal stretch the lead to 3-0.

In the second half, the Magis Eagles suffered a serious blunder after committing an own goal at the 58th minute, stretching DBTC’s lead to 4-0.

Lastly, Fritz Marco Amazona sealed DBTC’s title-clinching victory with an 85th minute goal.

SHS-AdC, finished their Cesafi season as the second-runner-up.

On the other hand, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars earned the first-runners-up honors after beating USC, 2-0, also on Saturday.

Kirk Justin Nemenzo and Cyrus Primar Ventura scored a goal at the 15th and 90th minutes for USJ-R.

