Greywolves rout Jaguars to remain unbeaten in Cesafi high school football tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The high school defending champions, Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, remained unstoppable in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament.

The Greywolves obliterated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 5-0, during their game on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus football field.

This cemented the Greywolves’ hold of the secondary division’s top spot with their 5-0 (win-loss) record and 15 points in hand.

Meanwhile, the Baby Jaguars hang on to the second spot of the team standings with their 1-1-3 (win-draw-loss) card with four points in hand.

Joseph Kyne Garces dazzled with his hat trick performance of three goals. Garces opened the lopsided match with a seventh minute goal, followed by a 19th minute goal with DBTC finishing the first half with a 2-0 advantage.

Carsten Pumareja joined the scoring spree for DBTC by opening the second half with a 45th minute goal, putting his team with a 3-0 lead over USJ-R.

Kurt Barro made it 4-0 with his 58th minute goal, and Garces completed his hat trick performance with a 70th minute goal.

USC BEATS UC

On the other hand, the college division defending champions, the USC Warriors edged the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 4-1.

USC started the match with a 2-0 advantage from Jaire Dave Tanjay and Jasch Mari Tabar’s 36th and 39th minute goals.

However, UC responded with a 42nd minute goal from George Cabalida, ending the first half with a 2-1, USC advantage.

In the second half, USC didn’t waste time and scored two consecutive goals from Gianrenzo Custado at the 55th minute, while Ludwig Badayos completed their dominant outing with his 68th minute goal.

USC remained undefeated with four wins and three draws to have 15 points in the team standings, while UC is at third with a 2-2-2 record and eight points.

In the other college match, USJR Jaguars blanked newcomers, the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 4-0.

MC Maiko Silva finished with a brace or two goals for USJ-R at the 30th and 89th minutes. Christian Angelo Suarez and Krik Dustin Alabate chipped in one goal apiece at the ninth and 85th minutes.

USJ-R is at second place with a 3-3-1 slate and 12 points, while UP-Cebu is at the bottom of the rankings with a 0-1-5 card.

