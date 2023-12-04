Fair weather in Cebu this week, chilly nights to start

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fair weather with chilly nights is expected in Cebu during the first week of December.

The state weather bureau in Mactan on Monday, December 4 said sunny skies would prevail all over Cebu this week, with chances of isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms.

Fair weather

“So far, there’s no weather disturbance within three to five days,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

The easterlies, or hot and humid winds from the Pacific Ocean, are currently affecting the entire Visayas, Eclarino added.

Cooler temperature

On the other hand, residents in Cebu can start to experience a cooler temperature in the night.

While the Visayas is not affected by the cool northeast winds or amihan, Pagasa-Mactan said they were expecting the average minimum temperature to go lower this month.

“Then mas ubos na average minimum (temperature atong masinati) sa month of January to February diri sa Cebu,” added Eclarino.

(Then a lower average minimum (temperature to be felt) in the month of January to February here in Cebu.)

The amihan currently affects Luzon only, Pagasa-Mactan said.

