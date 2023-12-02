Cebu to continue to experience fair weather in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos will continue to experience generally fair weather in the next five days, as there will be no significant changes in weather conditions in Cebu Island.

According to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), residents of Cebu might not feel the usual coolness of December, as the forecast suggests that the region will continue to experience higher temperatures.

READ: One to two storms expected in December, says Pagasa-Mactan

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Pagasa-Mactan, said that despite the hot weather conditions, chances of passing rain showers are also expected to occur due to localized thunderstorms.

Over the next five days, temperatures are projected between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

The heat index forecast is expected to peak at 37 degrees Celsius tomorrow, December 3.

Moreover, wind speeds and coastal water conditions are anticipated to range between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour, resulting in slight to moderate seas.

Notably, there is no anticipation of a gale warning being issued during this period.

READ MORE: Cebu to experience heavy rains in next 5 days – Pagasa Mactan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP