Kathryn Bernardo’s new look creates buzz online

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Following the announcement of her split from long-time on and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo took to Instagram to flaunt her new look with her orange hair.

With minimal makeup, a simple white tee, and her vibrant orange hair debut, Kathryn Bernardo’s new look has become a hot topic online.

In her Instagram post, she humorously captions her photos with, “I hope Santa still recognizes me with orange hair.”

The post garnered an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities, including socialite Heart Evangelista and actress Sarah Lahbati.

Netizens also joined the conversation, expressing admiration for Kathryn’s stunning transformation.

Here are some comments applauding Kathryn for effortlessly slaying her bold new look.

Kathryn has been quiet since she announced the breakup amid all the intrigue that has been surrounding the topic.

Boy Abunda, who also shared his two cents on the breakup, applauded Kathryn for staying classy even during a hard time.

