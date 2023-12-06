Kathryn Bernardo’s sister, Kaye, sparks intrigue with ‘karma’ post

Kaye Bernardo, older sister of Kathryn Bernardo, made a cryptic post about “karma,” days after the latter confirmed her breakup with longtime beau Daniel Padilla.

On her Facebook account last Thursday, Nov. 30, Kaye shared a short Reel containing the lyrics to the song “Karma” by Taylor Swift. Kaye, however, did not address anyone in particular.

Her chosen lyrics include the lines: “Karma’s gonna track you down. Step by step, from town to town. Sweet like justice, karma is a queen. Karma takes all my friends to the summit.”

Kaye’s post was made on the same day Bernardo and Padilla confirmed their split through separate statements on Instagram.

Netizens flocked to the comments section of Kaye’s post where the majority of them expressed their support for the “A Very Good Girl” star.

One Vorbach C Han, meanwhile, called people out for being “OA” or overacting.

READ MORE: Nadine Lustre gives two cents on Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla’s breakup

Bernardo and Padilla ended their 11-year romance following weeks of speculations regarding their relationship status. The allegations, which stemmed from showbiz writer Ogie Diaz’s “Showbiz Update” vlog, apparently linked Daniel to fellow Kapamilya star Andrea Brillantes, although the latter has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors.

In her statement, Kathryn said that despite being “aware” of the rumors surrounding her breakup with Daniel, she clarified that they simply “drifted apart.”

READ MORE: ‘KathNiel’ ends 11-year relationship