One Tectona Hotel Shines Bright with First Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

One Tectona Hotel warmly welcomed the holiday season with its inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 29, 2023. The event was honored by the presence of distinguished personalities from the Duros Group, which marked a significant milestone for the hotel and the community it serves.

This event marked a festive beginning and symbolized a promising future for the hotel as it welcomes guests from around the world.

Duros Group CEO and chairman Rafaelito Barino, Duros Group president Fe Barino, and Duros Hotels managing director Adie Gallares were the esteemed guests present. Their attendance highlighted the importance of the occasion in the fabric of Duros Group’s celebrations.

The evening commenced with the charming melodies of the Babag National High School Rondalla, which filled the air with traditional Filipino tunes. Guests were later serenaded by the delightful performances of John Walt & Axel during the dinner portion, which added to the festive ambiance.

Duros Hotels managing director Adie Gallares shared welcoming remarks, stating, “Christmas is a time to love, care, serve, forgive, share, and give thanks for why these lights will be illuminating our hotel grounds tonight – Jesus Christ, the light of the world.” Gallares conveyed the hotel’s commitment to a brighter future for Live, Love, Liloan, and Cebu, which reflects the unity and aspirations of the community.

Duros Group president Fe Barino and CEO Rafaelito Barino communicated their delight at witnessing this milestone. “Filipinos hold Christmas dear. It’s a time for gratitude,” shared the Barinos. They also emphasized the importance of celebrating life and articulating joy during this festive occasion. They even expressed pride in contributing to the development of One Tectona Hotel and extended an invitation to the Cebuano community and global guests to experience its unique offerings.

One Tectona Hotel is nestled in the heart of Liloan, Cebu, and embraces the spirit of the season by offering a blend of luxury and warmth. With its commitment to excellence and hospitality, the hotel continues to be a beacon of elegance and distinction in the region.

