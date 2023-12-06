Bacolod graduate tops Physical Therapist licensure exam

BACOLOD CITY — A graduate of Riverside College in Bacolod City topped the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination given this December.

Ma. Angelica Faye Zapanta Dela Victoria, 23, had an 89.70 percent rating, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

PRC said 1,288 out of 1,884 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination.

Dela Victoria, who is from San Carlos City, said she did not expect to be the topnotcher as she only asked God to let her pass the examination.

She said she was watching a K-Drama at home in San Carlos when she received messages that she topped the examination.

Dela Victoria, who graduated magna cum laude, said she immediately called her parents, who were at work, and her sister in Cebu to inform them.

Her father Romulo dela Victoria works at the San Carlos City Hall and her mother, Carmen, works at a private firm. She is the youngest of five siblings.

Dela Victoria said she may work as a physical therapist in Cebu or study to become a doctor.

She is thankful to God, her parents, friends, and teachers at Riverside College for all that she has achieved.

Riverside College, in a statement, lauded Dela Victoria for the feat.

“As our senior high school and college alumni, you’ve made us all immensely proud as you set the standard for excellence. Here’s to celebrating your success and looking forward to the incredible impact you’ll undoubtedly make in the field of physical therapy.”

“May your journey continue to inspire, and may your success be a beacon of hope for those with dreams yet to unfold,” it added.

READ MORE: PRC: 1,288 pass PT board exams

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP