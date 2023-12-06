PRC: 1,288 pass PT board exams

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday that 1,288 out of 1,884 examinees passed the December 2023 Physical Therapists (PT) Licensure Examination.

Ma. Angelica dela Victoria of Riverside College topped the examination with a rating of 89.70 percent, followed by Ma. Barbara Manalaysay from the University of the Philippines – Manila (89.50%), and John Ramos from the University of Santo Tomas (89.35).

READ MORE: Bar Exams 2023: List of passers

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila is the top-performing school with a passing rate of 98.23 percent, followed by the University of Santo Tomas at (97.44%) and Siliman University (92.19%)

Meanwhile, 323 out of 554 examinees passed the December 2023 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination.

Kizha Gabutan from the University of the Philippines – Manila was topped the examination with a rating of 85.00 % followed by Eliakim Booc of Velez College (83.60%) and Jaymi Estacio of Davao Doctors College Inc. (83.20%).

University of the Philippines – Manila is named the top-performing school, with a passing rate of 95.45 %, followed by Velez College (82.00%) and Cebu Doctors University (81.25%).

The PRC also said that the date and venue of the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees will be announced at a later date.

